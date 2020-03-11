Four Worthing homes raided by police in crackdown on 'county lines' drug dealing gang

Four homes in Worthing have been raided by police as part of a coordinated crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Five people in Worthing were arrested during the early hours of this morning (March 11), with class A drugs, cash, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones seized.

Police carrying out a raid

Officers from Sussex Police raided properties in Cross Street, Radnor Road, Brighton Road and Harrow Road in Worthing after a 10-month intelligence operation around county lines drug dealing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers had been gathering intelligence around mobile phone and vehicles - particularly hire cares suspected to have been used in criminal activity.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack from Community Investigation Team said: “We have carried out a number of warrants across Worthing, Hampshire and London simultaneously, which are part of a long-term and complex investigation.

“The force is committed to tackling County Lines’ networks and identifying those who we think could be involved in this crime, as well as those at risk of criminal exploitation.

“County Lines’ is a term used by police and partner agencies to refer to drug networks, both gangs and organised crime groups, from large urban areas. Sometimes children, young people and vulnerable adults are used to carry out illegal activity on their behalf. Once these individuals are identified, we work with partner agencies to put the appropriate safeguarding measures in place.

“County Lines’ can have a devastating effect on the lives of those involved and the community and our recent action should serve as a strong warning that we will not tolerate this type of activity.”

One property was also raided in Southwood Road in Hayling Island, Hampshire, and three more in London.

The arrests from the properties are as follows:

- A 21-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 24-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 25-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 26-year-old woman from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 40-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 28-year-old woman from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 28-year-old woman from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 28-year-old-year from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, human trafficking and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

All nine remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.