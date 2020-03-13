Four men arrested in Littlehampton - nunchucks, illegal immigration and more

Sussex Police made four arrests in an action packed day in Littlehampton earlier this week.

According to a Sussex Police spokesman, officers stopped an uninsured vehicle at 2.30pm on Tuesday (March 10) at the Body Shop roundabout, only to find nunchucks and a small quantity of class A drugs inside.

Two men - a 22-year-old from Littlehampton and 21-year-old from Bognor Regis - were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs.

Officers also visited a house in Butts Mead to arrest a wanted man, but instead found a different man hiding under a bed.

Checks showed the 30-year-old was living illegally in the UK, so he was arrested and passed to immigration services.

Tuesday's fourth arrest came when 35-year-old Billy Vine, unemployed and from Littlehampton but with no fixed address, was arrested for failing to appear in court.

Bine was wanted on a court warrant on a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood, was arrested and has already appeared in court charged with both offences.

He pleaded guilty and was given a 12-month community order, 100 hours of unpaid work and had his driving licence endorsed for 20 months.

In addition to arrests officers seized a moped riding anti-socially and applied a warning to another.

Sergeant Scott Walters said: "This is a fantastic example of our teams working together to get results for West Sussex.

"A huge thanks to our officers who continually work hard to prevent and disrupt crime to make Sussex a pleasant and safe place to live.

"West Sussex residents can expect to see an increased presence as we have further targeted days of action planned over the coming weeks and months.

"As always we'd urge anyone with information to report online or call 101."