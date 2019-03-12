Former police inspector travelled to Shoreham intending ‘to meet a child for sex’

A former police inspector has been jailed after a arranging to meet a child in Shoreham with the intention of committing sexual offences, a spokesman has confirmed.

Glenn Jones, 56, of Tutsham Way, Tonbridge, formerly an inspector at Thames Valley Police, travelled to Shoreham to abuse a young child on 25 September 2018, the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit spokesman said.

Glenn Jones, 56, of Tutsham Way, Tonbridge, has been jailed. Photo: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

He was sentenced to three years’ and six months imprisonment, with a further three years on licence, at Guildford Crown Court today, the spokesman confirmed.

Jones had undertaken a 50-mile journey from his home to a shopping centre in Shoreham but was greeted by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit upon his arrival and subsequently arrested, the spokesman said.

The police investigation found that, between 6 August 2018 and 26 September 2018, Jones, a registered sex offender who has already served a sentence for making indecent images of children, had spent significant time arranging the meeting, the spokesman said.

Despite stating he never intended to undertake any abuse and was just ‘curious’, a jury unanimously found Jones guilty of the commission of an offence of sexual activity with a child, contrary to Section 9 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, confirmed the spokesman.

Detective Inspector Emily Evans, who led the investigation, said: “Jones had travelled a significant distance from his home in Kent with the full intention of meeting a child to abuse them.

“It is clear that he has not learned from his previous conviction, and I am therefore pleased that he has been handed a custodial sentence reflective of his abhorrent intentions.

“Child abuse is one of the most repugnant crimes we deal with, and I’d like to reassure everyone that reports of this nature will always be investigated fully and sensitively, regardless of the current or past profession of the parties involved.”

SEE MORE: Worthing knifepoint robbery: Three teenagers arrested after 13-year-old cyclist attacked

Georgina Gharsallah: Crimewatch features missing Worthing mother’s case

Worthing music teacher inspired thousands to play piano in town