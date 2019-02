Forensics investigators went to a Southwick hair salon after reports of a burglary, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for the force said a burglary was reported at Tayo Hairdressers in Albion Street, Southwick, at 5.20am today.

They said: "forensics investigators have attended, however it is unclear at this stage what – if anything – has been taken.

"Enquiries are ongoing."