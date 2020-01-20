Five teenagers arrested following police chase in Littlehampton

Five teenagers have been arrested following a police chase in Littlehampton.

According to Sussex Police, on Sunday (January 19) officers pursued a car that had reportedly been stolen from Worthing.

Sussex Police

The vehicle, a Peugeot Allure, was found by road policing units being driven in Ferry Road near Littlehampton Marina at 2.40pm.

Officers chased the car before making a tactical stop and forcing the car to stop in Lineside Way, police said.

Four people in the car were arrested and one made off but was caught by officers shortly afterwards.

Sergeant Mark Farrow from the roads policing unit said: "The pursuit was concluded in a safe manner with no injuries and we were able to arrest five suspects."

According to police, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, two other offences of theft of a motor vehicle, one offence of attempt theft, another offence of burglary, criminal damage, vehicle interference, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He remains in custody, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of burglary and being carried in a vehicle without the owner's consent.

A boy aged 15 and two girls aged 15 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle without the owner's consent. They have been released under investigation, police said.

The car, along with a Vauxhall Astra, car keys and a wallet, was reported stolen from a burglary at a house in Carnegie Gardens, Worthing, overnight on Saturday (18 January).

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen vehicles is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 371 of 19/01."