Firefighters respond to 'deliberate undergrowth fire' in Rustington

Firefighters have responded to an undergrowth fire in a field in Rustington this morning (May 19).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one engine from Littlehampton Fire Station was called to the blaze off the A259 Roundstone Bypass at 10.34am.

Firefighters parked on the A259. Pic: Jazzy Fizzle

Crews found around five square metres of undergrowth on fire, said the spokesman, which was quickly brought under control.

Firefighters left the scene at around 11.30am, the spokesman added, and the fire was being treated as deliberate.