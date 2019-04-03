Firefighters called to flat fire in Littlehampton

Firefighters responded to a fire in a flat in Littlehampton yesterday morning (April 3).

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a flat in Courtwick Lane at 9.51am yesterday.

Firefighters respond to the incident in Courtwick Lane

Three pumps were sent to the scene, said the spokesman, where smoke was seen coming from the property.

The building was evacuated and crews gained entry to discover a small fire involving a toaster, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said the fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a CO2 extinguisher.

One person was placed into the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service, the spokesman said, before crews left the scene at 10.49am.