Father and daughter 'argument' in Lancing on Hallowe'en leads to police operation

An 'argument' between a father and his daughter in Lancing on Hallowe'en was reported to the police.

At about 10.10pm on Thursday, October 31, Sussex Police said three teenage girls were reported by a witness to be in Upper Boundstone Lane, Lancing, when an 'argument allegedly developed between one of them and a man in his 40's driving a silver/grey hatchback car'.

A public appeal for information was put out by police and enquiries by officers were carried out.

Sussex Police traced the car and have now confirmed that the man and girl were in fact father and daughter, and that she is safe and well.

Detective Constable Francesca Safiruddin said: "This was a false alarm but it was raised with good intent, and it was important for us to make sure the girl was safe."