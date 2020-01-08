Family pays tribute to 'much loved' teenager after fatal stabbing in Sussex

The family of a young man who died after a stabbing in East Sussex have described him as loving son who 'faced many challenges' during his life.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after 18-year-old Colin Oliver Wells, known as Ollie, died at a property in Elphick Road on Monday night (January 6). Sussex Police has since released an appeal for witnesses.

Colin Oliver Wells, known as Ollie, has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Newhaven on Monday night. Photo: Sussex Police

Ollie's family have now issued a tribute, which read: "Ollie was a much loved member of our family.

"He had autism and faced many challenges which left him vulnerable and he was often misunderstood by others.

"Due to his autism, Ollie had substantial needs which meant that over the last couple of years we were not able to care for him within the family home, however he was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by us all.

"We, the family, request that we be left alone to allow us time to process this devastating news.”

Police said officers were called to the junction of Elphick Road and Ship Street in Newhaven, at 11.30pm, after reports of a stabbing.

A spokesman said: "Despite efforts to save Ollie, of Elphick Road, he sadly died at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"A knife was recovered at the scene. Nobody else was injured."

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said police are trying to 'establish the full circumstances' surroudning the 'tragic incident'.

He added: "It is already clear that the victim and his alleged assailant are known to each other and we are not currently looking for anyone else suspected of having been involved in the attack itself.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ship Street and Elphick Road in the late evening and who may have witnessed an altercation between two individuals.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any other information that they feel would help our enquiries is asked to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Tamworth."

"Ollie's family are being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked to be left to grieve privately."

Lewes District Inspector Ed Ripley said: "We are reassuring local residents that the investigation is contained to the location involved and that there is no danger to the wider community. Our officers are in the area to advise and assist anyone who has particular concerns on learning of this matter, or who has any information they want to pass on."

