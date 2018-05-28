Family ‘desperate’ to hear from woman missing for three months

The friends and family of Georgina Gharsallah are ‘desperate’ to hear from her, three months on from her going missing, police said.

On Friday, Sussex Police tweeted to say: “We are still concerned for Georgina Gharsallah, missing for almost 3 months. Georgina was last seen in the #Worthing area on March 7. Her family or friends are desperate to hear from her. If you can help please get in contact with us on 999.”

After an extensive social media campaign, a witness came forward to say they saw the 30-year-old speaking to two men in Tarring Road, Worthing, on the night of her disappearance.