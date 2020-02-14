Factory worker given two-year driving ban after arrest in Worthing

A factory worker from Chichester will not be able to drive for two years after drink-driving in Worthing, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Resim Ortsev, 26, a factory worker, of Lower Bognor Road, Lagness, was arrested in Arundel Road, Worthing, on December 31 and charged with driving with 106mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Police

A spokesman said: "At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 11, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge."

Ortsev is among 41 motorists who have so far been convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from December 18 to January 1 inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.