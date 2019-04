Emergency services have responded to a collision in Chapel Road in Worthing.

At least two police cars and an ambulance were called to the roundabout in Chapel Road opposite the Kitchen King store following a collision between two cars at around 4.30pm.

Emergency services at the scene

A friend of one of the drivers said he was being treated in the ambulance at the scene.

None of the roads around the roundabouts were closed and traffic appeared to be coping well.

