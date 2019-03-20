Elderly Worthing couple burgled while they were in their own home

An elderly Worthing couple were targeted by burglars while they were in the living room of their Salvington home.

Police confirmed the incident took place between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday (March 17) while the occupants were at their property in Hall Avenue.

A window was forced open and an unknown quantity of jewellery was stolen, according to police.

PC David Slade said: “This is a despicable thing to do and if anyone saw anything suspicious either around this time or the days leading up to it, such as people sitting in vehicles near the vicinity, we would encourage them to contact us.”

Anyone with any information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1180 or 17/03.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

