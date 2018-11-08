Elderly father issues emotional video appeal over the tragic murder of his Worthing son

Ian Frith's son was murdered over a year ago, and he still has no idea why.

Ian Frith is afraid that he will die before he finds out what happened to his 'gentle' son Stephen, who was found dead at his home in Tarring Road in late-October 2017.

Ian Frith fears he may never live to see his son Stephen's killers brought to justice, unless people come forward now

Speaking at his home in Lancing, Mr Frith said: "He was really quite a gentle lad really so for somebody to pick on him like that it was total disbelief really."

In his emotional appeal, Mr Frith joins Sussex Police and The Herald today in asking one simple question: who killed Stephen Frith?

Can you help Ian? This is what police know so far

Police believe Stephen was killed between Wednesday, October 25 and the evening of Friday, October 27, 2017.

Stephen Frith (inset) was found dead in his bedsit in Tarring Road last year

In a new development since the appeal last year, lead detective on the case Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater believes strange Rothmans cigarrettes found at the scene might hold the key to solving the crime.

Mr Frith described his son as a 'gentle lad' and does not understand why anyone would hurt him.

In an emotional video, he said: "When he was a youngster he was always up for a laugh and when he was at school he just the same.

"He made quite a lot of friends at school and he always tended to gravitate to the taller people because he was small - it was like little and large.

Police want anyone with information about Stephen's death to come forward

"He had a passion for horses while he was still at school and he used to go to the local riding school.

"He got on quite well with that and so when he left school, being small for his age and light I suppose it became a natural thing try and see if he could become a trainee jockey.

"He was really quite a gentle lad really so for somebody to pick on him like that it was total disbelief really.

"Without knowing all the ins and outs of what went on I just still don't understand why he was picked on like that. It's just devastating to be honest.

"We wish you, please, to come forward."

DCI Heater firmly believes that someone or some people in Worthing know what happened to Stephen.

She told the Herald she understands people may be afraid to come forward, but said anonymity for witnesses and other protections could be put in place.

She just wants to catch who killed Stephen.

If you have any information, contact police online or on 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers have put up a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of Stephen’s killer.