E-fit released in hunt for man after spate of burglaries in Worthing

Police investigating a spate of burglaries in Worthing have released an e-fit of the suspect.

The man pictured is believed to be connected to eight burglaries between March 3, and March 19, in the Goring and Broadwater areas of Worthing, as well as Lancing, police said.

Police are keen to indentify this man. Picture: Sussex Police

On each occasion, the suspect broke into properties, usually through an insecure rear door or window, after 10pm, making off with handbags and cash, said police.

The suspect, who has been seen by two victims and a witness, is described as a white man, between 20 and 30, around 5ft 8in to 5ft 11in with light hair.

He has been seen riding a black bike and wearing a hooded top or hat, sports style jacket with a white thin stripe down the side.

Detective Constable Greg Brown said: “We are keen to identify this man and would urge anyone who thinks they recognise him to get in touch.

“Please make sure you are locking doors and windows at night.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Wembury.”

READ MORE: Worthing MPs join mosque prayers in show of solidarity

Dramatic footage shows drunk man assaulting a police officer in Worthing