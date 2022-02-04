Durrington car chase: Pedestrian involved in near miss located by police
Police have located a pedestrian, who was 'almost struck' during a pursuit with a stolen car in Durrington on Thursday (February 3).
According to Sussex Police, a Volkswagen Golf — which was stolen from outside a house in Brighton — mounted a pavement and nearly collided with a pedestrian in Durrington.
The vehicle was reported stolen at 12.50pm in Withdean Road, Brighton. Police said officers responded and traced the car to the Worthing area, where it was pursued.
A spokesperson added: "The vehicle hit a lamppost and a vehicle in Romany Road, Durrington, before the driver abandoned it and ran off.
"A man was safely arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and later on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He remains in custody at this time."
Officers had wished to speak to a man who was almost struck by the vehicle in New Road. Following a police appeal, which was issued this morning (Friday), the pedestrian has since come forward and is 'assisting with ongoing enquiries'.
Police continue to appeal for any other witnesses to come forward, either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 606 of 03/02.
