A driver in Littlehampton has been arrested after police made a discovery regarding the contents of the car he was driving.

Yesterday, Arun Police tweeted that 'one male was in custody after a vehicle stop in Littlehampton'.

Picture: Arun Police

It said the 'vehicle had been taken without the owners consent', with 'no licence or insurance'.

'Drugs and an offensive weapon' were also found in the vehicle, Arun Police said.

The man was taken into custody, according to police.