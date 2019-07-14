Driver arrested 'for drug supply and weapon possession' in Littlehampton

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug supply and possessing a weapon in Littlehampton.

This afternoon, Arun Police tweeted that a vehicle stop in Littlehampton 'resulted in a man in custody for numerous offences including drug driving, drug supply and possession of a knuckle duster'. He also had no driving licence or car insurance, the tweet said.

A man in Littlehampton has been arrested. Picture: Arun Police

Kris Ottery, police commander for Arun and Chichester districts in West Sussex, tweeted in response: "Well done team! Preventing drug related harm and tackling anti-social behaviour remain a priority for us in #Littlehampton"