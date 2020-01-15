Double stabbing in Durrington leaves man with serious injuries

One man has been left with serious injuries and another with a stab wound to the abdomen after a double stabbing in Durrington.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses after two men were stabbed in Whitebeam Road, Durrington, between 12.40am and 12.51am on Sunday.

Police

The two victims caught a taxi from a taxi rank in Chapel Road, police said, at around 12.30am before being dropped off at Whitebeam Road.

After a brief altercation between two other men, one of the victims was stabbed in the chest, leaving him in a serious but not life-threatening condition, said police.

The other victim was stabbed in the abdomen and suffered minor injuries, police added.

Police want to speak to the taxi driver who drove the victims to Whitebeam Road. The taxi was not pre-booked, but was known to be a white car and driven by a male.

Anyone with information about the taxi driver or the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 46 of 12/01.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Carter said: "We have a dedicated response to reduce instances of knife crime and serious violence in Sussex.

"We place extra hi-vis patrols where and when they are needed and try to intervene before criminality gets as far as serious violence, with visits to schools and engagement with young people, and roadshows across Sussex to engage with local communities to inform and educate residents and visitors."