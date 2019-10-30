Sussex Police at Selden Road, Worthing, after an officer was bitten by a dog SUS-191030-113323001

Dog Tasered by police in Worthing after biting an officer - in pictures

At least eight police vehicles rushed to a house in Selden Road, Worthing, this morning (October 30) after a dog bit a police officer.

Sussex Police said the officer had been supporting a social worker, who was responding to concerns over the welfare of a woman who lived at the address. The dog was Tasered, police said, to ensure its ‘safe restraint’ and was not reported to have suffered any ill-effects. The officer was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment.

