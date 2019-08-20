Dispersal order imposed in Worthing town centre following 'antisocial behaviour from street community'

A dispersal order has been imposed in Worthing town centre following an increase in antisocial behaviour, according to Adur and Worthing Police.

The 48-hour order, which will remain in place until 11am on Thursday, August 22, will be used 'to tackle antisocial behaviour caused by some members of the street community', police said. This authority will be reviewed and extended if required, it added.

A dispersal order means that officers can ask a group of two or more people to leave a dispersal area if they believe they are causing a nuisance, harrassment or distress to others.

Inspector Allan Lowe, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Prevention Team, said: “In recent days, we have seen an increase in antisocial behaviour being committed by a small number of the street community and that is why I have given this authority.

“Working with partner agencies, we are always ready and prepared to support those who are vulnerable in our communities. However, we will take action against anyone who is causing antisocial behaviour within our town centres or elsewhere.

“Worthing is great place to live, work and visit. With larger numbers of people in the town during the summer period, we want to ensure it stays that way.

“Anyone caught breaching the terms of this order will be dealt with accordingly.”