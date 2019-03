A wanted Worthing man has been arrested after spitting at police officers.

In a tweet in the early hours of this morning (March 2), Adur and Worthing Police said they had traced a wanted man in Worthing.

However, the suspect began to spit at officers, said the tweet, so was fitted with a spit guard to keep his saliva projection under control.

The tweet said he had now had the charge of assaulting a police officer added to his arrest after his 'disgusting' behaviour.