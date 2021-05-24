Disappointment as vandals target newly-refurbished Littlehampton public toilets

Arun District Council confirmed on Friday (May 21), the public toilets in St Martins Car Park were vandalised overnight.

“Having recently spent £30,000 to refurbish these facilities, we now face more closure and more cost to sort this mess out,” said a spokesman.

“We are working with Sussex Police in a bid to find the vandals.”

St Martins public toilets in Littlehampton were vandalised. Picture: Arun District Council

Councillor Michelle Molloy, who was recently elected the new mayor of Littlehampton, said in her column for the Gazette: “There was much disappointment within the community over the vandalism of the recently refurbished St Martins public toilets.