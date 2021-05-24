Disappointment as vandals target newly-refurbished Littlehampton public toilets
The mayor of Littlehampton has spoken of her disappointment at recent vandalism in Littlehampton.
Arun District Council confirmed on Friday (May 21), the public toilets in St Martins Car Park were vandalised overnight.
“Having recently spent £30,000 to refurbish these facilities, we now face more closure and more cost to sort this mess out,” said a spokesman.
“We are working with Sussex Police in a bid to find the vandals.”
Councillor Michelle Molloy, who was recently elected the new mayor of Littlehampton, said in her column for the Gazette: “There was much disappointment within the community over the vandalism of the recently refurbished St Martins public toilets.
“Quite often people find it quick and easy to blame our local youths which may not always be the case, this often leaves the majority of our younger generations feeling labelled as antisocial vandals.”