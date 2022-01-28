Disability ramp stolen from vulnerable Worthing resident
CCTV footage has been released by detectives investigating the theft of a disability ramp in Worthing.
A metal ramp, used by a vulnerable resident to gain access to their home in Garrick Road, Broadwater, was stolen around before 10.30am on Wednesday, January 19.
Sussex Police is now appealing for information to identify a man in connection with the theft.
Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
"He is described as white, possibly in his late teens or early 20s with short dark hair," a police spokesperson said.
"He wore a high-viz vest over a dark hooded top, gloves, dark trousers and Adidas trainers.
"Footage then showed him walking towards a silver coloured van."
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quoting serial 484 of 19/01.