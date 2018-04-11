Did you see man kicked in the head in Littlehampton town centre?

A man has been hospitalised after being kicked in the head in a town centre assault.

Officers were called at around 3.15pm, on April 4, to a fight in an alleyway, off High Street, in Littlehampton.

Police are looking for this man in connection to a serious assault in Littlehampton town centre. Picture: Sussex Police

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was reported to have been knocked unconscious and repeatedly kicked and stamped in the head, and two men were seen running away towards St Martin’s car park.

The victim was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious head injuries where he remains.

Two people, a 22 and a 27-year-old both from Littlehampton, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They have both been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Greg Brown said: “There were no weapons used and we believe this to be a fight between people who may know each other.

“We are now releasing an image of the suspect involved. He is wearing distinctive clothing although you cannot see his face. He is described as white, slim, in his twenties, spotty complexion, about 5ft 9in, unshaven, wearing a black puffer jacket with a black jumper under it, Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

“We are also looking to trace a second man who we believe filmed the assault, described as a skinny male, around 6ft with fair hair.

“The victim has suffered serious head injuries from this attack where he was knocked unconscious and we believe had his head stamped on. The assault happened in Littlehampton town centre in the middle of the day, so we’re appealing for anyone who may have seen the assault.

“We’re also hoping someone will recognise the distinctive clothing worn by the suspect and can tell us who he is. We’re appealing to anyone who can recognise this or anyone who has seen any comments or footage posted on social media that relates to this incident.”

Please contact police online quoting Op Cosford.