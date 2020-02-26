Dial 999 if you see this man in the Bognor Regis or Littlehampton area

A man wanted by police in connection with assaults and stalking offences may be in the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton area, police have said.

Issuing an appeal for information police have asked the public to dial 999 if he is seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 47200012782

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police are searching for Ivan Bull, 30, of no fixed address, who is wanted in connection with assault and stalking offences.

"He is described as having fair hair, blue eyes, is 5'9'' and is of a medium build.

"It is thought he may be in the Littlehampton or Bognor Regis areas.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting serial 47200012782."