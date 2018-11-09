Detectives praise ‘brave individuals’ who told police about Durrington stabbing

Police have praised ‘brave individuals’ for coming forward with information after a father-of-three was left with life-threatening injuries in Durrington.

Five people were sentenced yesterday in connection with the stabbing of Wayne Heys in Carisbrooke Drive in February. Click here to read the full story.

Joshua Bosley (left) and Billy Howlett were convicted alongside Katherine Olive of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Picture: Sussex Police

Four people were sent to prison – one was given a sentence of 22 years – and the fifth received a suspended sentence.

Two men – Tommy Howlett and Bradley Allen – were convicted of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Heys, while the others were convicted of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Chris Bishop said: “This man was almost killed and it is only as a result of prompt medical attention that he is still alive.

“This was the culmination of a number of offences by Tommy Howlett and Allen against the victims in which their families and homes were threatened.

The incident happened in Carisbrooke Drive in Worthing

“The attack took place in the evening in the middle of a residential street.

“Police undertook extensive house to house enquiries but we were mostly met with a wall of silence.

“However a few brave individuals, including the victim and his partner, had the courage to tell us what happened.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped us in this investigation.

“The assistance of the public is imperative in the majority of cases and we cannot do our job without their help, without that help dangerous offenders would be free to act with impunity.

“The sentences reflect the serious nature of these crimes and their near-fatal consequences.

“I hope these sentences act as a deterrent to others, particularly those who carry weapons or are involved in the supply of illegal drugs and resort to threats and violence to carry out their business.”

Following the sentencing, ward councillor for Durrington, Sean McDonald, has reassured residents that Durrington remains a safe place to live.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard, said: “I would like to thank the investigating team for all their hard work and the effort they put into an outstanding investigation.

“This allowed the prosecutors to take a detailed and complex case to court and present the facts to the judge and jury resulting in the conviction of a dangerous group of offenders.

“The sentence sends a clear message that drug related violence and the use of weapons is simply not acceptable in society today.”