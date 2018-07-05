Crimestoppers offers £10,000 reward for Worthing murder case

The charity Crimestoppers is today offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information on the murder of West Worthing resident, Stephen Frith.

Stephen, 58, was found at his home in Tarring Road, West Worthing just before 5.30pm on October 27th.

He had been subjected to a physical assault which led to his death.

Crimestoppers charity is now offering the reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Stephen’s murder.

Roger Critchell, Director of Operations for Crimestoppers, said: “It has been nearly eight months since Stephen’s body was discovered and his family deserve answers as to what happened to him.

“They have described him as someone with ‘a big heart,’ but it’s their hearts that have been broken after he was taken away from them.

“We are appealing for your help. Our charity takes information 100% anonymously. Always. No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that helps bring Stephen’s killer(s) to justice.”

If you have any information on Stephen’s murder, please contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Crimestoppers spokesman said information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.