Crawley man wanted after failing to appear at court

Police are searching for a Crawley man who failed to appear at court.

Steven Sibley, 24, has been charged with burglary and theft offences.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sibley is charged with stealing a pedal cycle from Haywards Heath railway station on October 18, last year and a burglary in Arundel on April 2, this year.

“He is white, 6ft 3in, and has dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Haywards Heath area.

“If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please report online or phone 101 quoting serial 1195 of 02/04.”