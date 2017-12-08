Crack cocaine stash found in Worthing house

The discovery of crack cocaine in a house has led to several arrests.

Police officers entered a property in Queen’s Road, Worthing, for a welfare visit on Thursday, November 7, and discovered three men inside.

They were placed under arrest after wraps of what was believed to be crack cocaine were discovered.

Two men, 20 and 39, both of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion to conspire to supply a class A controlled drug (crack cocaine).

They were also arrested for the possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device.

A 16-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of the same two offences and theft of someone else’s belongings.

All three were released under investigation.