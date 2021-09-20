Ricky Bryan, 40, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lisher Road, Lancing, on October 18, 2020. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £135 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daisy Gaffney, 21, of Waverley Court, Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was fined £60 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with eight points. She was also found guilty of driving without the correct licence in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2020, no separate penalty.

Alexandre Cruz Sa, 26, of Warwick Street, Worthing, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with four-month curfew from 11.30pm to 7am daily and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving dangerously in Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 30, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £50 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years. He also admitted failing to stop when required by police in Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 30, 2021, no separate penalty.

Richard Powell, 53, of Landseer Drive, Selsey, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 26, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Scott, 21, of Mill Hill Drive, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis with intent to supply in Shoreham on November 30, 2019. He was fined £92 and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Chanctonbury Drive, Shoreham, on November 21, 2020.

Tobi Chipper, 23, of Northam Road, Littlehampton, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Thinking Skills programme requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused, plus the vehicle was driven dangerously when it mounted the pavement with pedestrians present. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £200 and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, a moped, in Mardale Road, Worthing, on April 16, 2020.

James May, 29, of Willows Caravan Park, Lydsey Road, Woodgate, was fined £169 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (9.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Taylor, 31, of Charles Avenue, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (6.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Ford Road, Ford, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jake Smith, 26, of Abbie Court, Lake Lane, Barnham, was fined £334 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bognor Road, Chichester, on July 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 weeks.

Harry Somes, 30, of Chalfont Way, Field Place Parade, The Strand, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Cypress Avenue, Worthing, on February 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.