Joel Sharpe, 33, of Cissbury Way, Shoreham, was fined £150 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on August 19, 2019. He was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton on August 16, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with a total of eight points.

Harrisson Constable, 31, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £135 and must pay £300 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Seaside Avenue, Lancing, on January 8, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Florin Birou, 24, of Chandos Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on February 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joanne Brockes, 58, of Middle Street, Shoreham, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on January 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lorraine Hancock, 51, of Roman Way, Southwick, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on February 19, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Imman Hartnell, 42, of Hammy Lane, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on February 18, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul Moulding, 37, of The Strand, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving in Richmond Road, Worthing, on January 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Tara O’Kelly, 44, of Gordon Avenue, Shoreham, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on January 17, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Toyah Keen, 21, of The Forge, West Street, Selsey, was fined £660 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in East Street, Littlehampton, on January 16, 2021. She was fined £220 after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Rosemead, Littlehampton, on January 16, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jessica Ball, 25, of West End Way, Lancing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on March 7, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Worthing on March 7, 2021. She must pay a total of £275 compensation, £95 costs.

Tim Mulita, 45, of Lennox Mews, Chapel Road, Worthing, was fined £750 and must pay £108 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procecure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on March 5, 2021. He was fined £333 and must pay £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Hove on November 16, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with a total of ten points.

Luke Martin, 32, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on October 28, 2020. He was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable in Queen Street, Littlehampton, on October 28, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Matthew Somner, 24, of Courtlands Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (66ug/l cocaine, 599ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Church Lane, Yapton, on November 23, 2020. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Keagan Wade, 19, of Eriswell Road, Worthing, must pay £100 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting jointly interfering with a motorcycle with the intention of theft in Worthing on December 18, 2020.