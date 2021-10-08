Henryk Galuszka, 43, of Helen Court, Mill Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £120 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a nurse, by beating at Worthing Hospital on September 25, 2021.

Jordan Clark, 22, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on August 13, 2021; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 21, 2021.

Zal Jones, 32, of Angola Road, Worthing, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, on October 31, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Jones, 26, of Tudor Gardens, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 17, 2021. He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on July 17, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Alexander Kembrey, 32, of Daisy Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for office appointments on July 20 and 30, 2021, and failing to maintain contact since June 30, 2021.

Jeremy Ainsworth, 59, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a community order with mental health treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting damaging a number of items, including office items, patio doors, CCTV equipment and kitchen items, worth more than £5,000 belonging to Worthing Homes on February 26, 2021; assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty, at Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, on April 1, 2021. He must pay £50 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £110 costs.

Tony Saunders, 35, of Pound Lane, Upper Beeding, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Upper Beeding on May 9, 2021. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Blackall, 38, of Latham Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting breaching a restraining order by making contact, attending the home address, making threats and causing damage in Angmering on June 11, 2021; assault in Angmering on June 11, 2021, and damaging property in Angmering on June 11, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Matthew Stone, 31, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (125ug/l cocaine) in The Boulevard, Worthing, on February 18, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine and 7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Boulevard, Worthing, on February 18, 2021, no separate penalties.

Paul Gilmartin, 57, of The Strand, Ferring, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting producing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on December 8, 2020. He was also given a community order after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on December 8, 2020. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Romeo Mulenga, 25, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (132mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Fontwell on August 30, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Craig Lidbetter, 32, of Cromley Way, Southwick, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence, making an excessive number of calls from a withheld number between January 13 and March 9, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.