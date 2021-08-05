David Shaw, 27, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Brighton on April 12, 2021. He was given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, after admitting two further charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Brighton on April 12, 2021. He was given two eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Brighton on April 12, 2021. He must pay a total of £425 compensation. He also admitted criminal damage, damaging the clip on a police radio, in Brighton on April 12, 2021, no separate penalty.

Joanne Brockes, 58, of Middle Street, Shoreham, was fined £76 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on January 19, 2021. The case had been reopened to set aside the conviction on July 5, 2021, and amend the fine. The £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, and driving record endorsement with three points remained unchanged.

Steven Medhurst, 49, of Monks Avenue, Lancing, was fined £750 and must pay £75 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Worthing, on October 29, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Iain Batchelar, 30, of York House, Church Walk, East Worthing, was fined £369 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on November 4, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sean Oxley, 49, of Old Mead Road, Lyminster, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on June 23, 2021.

Dawid Pastuszka, 29, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 2, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Hayley Jones, 31, a care assistant, of Grafton Road, Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (92mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath) in Mill Road, Worthing, on June 25, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She also admitted driving without a valid test certificate and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Toby Brookes, 22, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving an e-scooter in Elm Grove Road, Littlehampton, on January 21, 2021, while disqualified. He was disqualified from driving for three months. He also admitted using an e-scooter without insurance, no separate penalty.