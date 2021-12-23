Daniel Robinson, 33, of Brighton Road, East Worthing, was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £200 compensation after admitting stealing a bicycle worth £1,060 in Worthing on May 27, 2021.

Stephen Nichols, 32, of Boxgrove House, Highfield, Littlehampton, was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on December 9, 2021. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on December 9, 2021; and using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

John Tinkler, 30, of Cokeham Lane, Sompting, was fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (18ug/l cocaine) in Halewick Lane, Sompting, on June 27, 2021. He was fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (500ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Halewick Lane, Sompting, on June 27, 2021; and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Timothy Dobson, 24, of West Walberton Lane, Walberton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after an accident in Lake Lane, Barnham, in which damage was caused to another vehicle. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without due care and attention; and causing his vehicle to be left on Lake Lane, Barnham, in a dangerous position that could involve danger of injury to other people, no separate penalty.

Morgan Hooper, 19, of Angmering Way, Rustington, was fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, on August 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Brian Elliott, 49, of St Anselm’s Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on June 1, 2021. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Lisa Howe, 44, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge and must pay £15 compensation after admitting stealing a bottle of wine worth £15 from Marks & Spencer, Worthing, on July 15, 2021.

Glenn Rance, 58, of Clover Lane, Ferring, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and fined £2,500, after admitting drink-driving (125mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, on November 10, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Oliver Clouting, 21, of Jasmine Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously on the A259 Wick on May 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.