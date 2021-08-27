Ben Dillon, 30, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence and must pay £128 victim surcharge after admitting stealing items worth £173 from Sainsbury’s, Crawley, on August 12, 2021. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence. Two suspended prison sentences of eight weeks were imposed to run concurrently for stealing two bottles of vodka worth £28 from Morrisons, Worthing, on July 31, 2021, and stealing household items worth £220.80 from Wilko, Worthing, on July 28, 2021.

Joanna Burton-Green, 46, of Penhurst Court, Ashburnham Close, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on December 18, 2020. She also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Penhurst Court, Ashburnham Close, Worthing, on February 20, 2021, no separate penalty.

Liam Ettridge, 21, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £650 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on July 13, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Matthew Turcotti, 36, of Navarino Court, Navarino Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of drink-driving (150mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Farncombe Road, Worthing, on January 16, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £720 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He admitted driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

Lee Leggett, 34, of Beachcroft Place, Lancing, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 5, 2020. He must pay £300 compensation.

Aziz Ullah, 53, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on August 16, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Marcin Koscinski, 38, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend the initial supervision appointment on March 15, 2021. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work requirement for driving while disqualified in Lower Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on November 4, 2020.

Liam Barham, 52, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £323 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on December 17, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted failing to comply with a red light on the A27 Lancing on December 20, 2020, and using a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate in Lancing on December 20, 2020, no separate penalties.

Harvey Pullinger, 28, of Brierley Gardens, Lancing, was fined £560 and must pay £85 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Half Moon Lane, Worthing, on January 23, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted drug-driving (110ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Half Moon Lane, Worthing, on January 23, 2021.

Fraser Surridge, 22, of Bulkington Avenue, Worthing, was fined £373 and must pay £85 costs, £37 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on May 9, 2021.

Joseph Francis, 24, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Felpham, on July 10, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Rhys Mendelson, 26, of Fishermans Walk, Shoreham, was fined £98 with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Fishermans Walk, Shoreham, on July 9, 2021.

Jodie Haynes, 40, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, must pay £85 costs, £16.50 compensation, after admitting stealing two packets of chicken breasts and two bottles of fabric conditioner worth £16.50 from The Co-op, Worthing, on April 8, 2021. She was fined £40 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 20, 2020.

Joseph Dougan, 20, of The Avenals, Angmering, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (230ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on November 13, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.