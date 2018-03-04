COUNTY NEWS: Victim hospitalised after supermarket stabbing

A victim of a supermarket stabbing has been hospitalised and two others injured after a fight broke out with a group of youths.

Sussex Police were called to the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes, at around 6.10pm yesterday evening following reports someone had been stabbed, with staff members telling police there were with the victim.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

A statement from the force said: "Police have responded to reports of an altercation involving a group of youths in Lewes town centre. Officers were at the scene conducting enquiries, with high visibility reassurance patrols for the public.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information in respect to those involved, please contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting CAD number 967 of 03/03/2018."

A police spokesman confirmed three people were injured in the fight, including one who had been stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers left the scene at around 9pm last night, and the shop is open for business this morning.

