Concern for missing Worthing woman Natalie Walls

Police are concerned for a woman missing from Worthing since last weekend.

Natalie Walls, 35, of Lyndhurst Road, was last seen on Sunday (September 2) at 8am, according to police, and said she was travelling to the Bournemouth area for a couple of days but did not return.

A police spokesman described Natalie as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with long brown hair and last seen wearing a white dress, black shoes with white soles and carrying two bags – one large and black and another that was blue and brown.

PC Lucie Collier said: “We are worried about Natalie who is vulnerable and has not been seen for over a week. She could be in the Hove area where she has links. Please let us know if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

Anybody with information can contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 693 of 08/09.