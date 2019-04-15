Concern for missing Worthing man sparks police search

Police are searching for a man missing from Worthing for more than a week.

A spokesman for the police said the force was concerned for the welfare of 43-year-old Colin Cooksey, who was last seen in Arundel Road in Worthing on Saturday, April 6.

Colin Cooksey

He is described by police as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build and with big black hair.

Colin was last seen wearing a grey jumper, black jeans, a black anorak, blue trainers and a black hat, police said.

The spokesman added that Colin sleeps rough and is regularly seen in Brighton and Worthing.

"If you see him or have information on his whereabouts please report online or by calling 101 quoting 814 of 06/04," said the spokesman.