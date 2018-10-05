Concern for missing Bognor woman last seen in Worthing

Police are concerned for missing Kornelia Pierzga from Bognor.

According to police, the 33-year-old was last seen near Salvington Hill in Worthing at 9am on Wednesday, September 26 but has not been seen since.

A police spokesman said: “Kornelia lives in Berrymill Close, Bognor and is often seen in Bognor town centre, Hotham Park or the sunken gardens.

“She is Polish, 5’ 2” slim build with shoulder length dark hair.”

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 413 of 26/09.