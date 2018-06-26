Church lead stolen in string of burglaries

Lead from a church has been stolen among a string of rural burglaries.

Sussex Police reported that on June 15, St Marys Church in Binsted Lane, Binsted was broken into by ripping out the leaded light window to the vestry.

Nothing was stolen from the vestry but the lead from the window was taken, police confirmed.

The church was built in the 12th century, and its weathercock is an icon in the village.

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting reference number 0316.

This comes after two other burglaries and attempted burglaries.

On June 11, farm premises in Worms Lane, Yapton, were entered by burglars.

A fuel bowser containing 2,000 litres of red diesel was stolen.

Quote 0488 if you have more information.

On June 13, a farmship in Dappers Lane, Littlehampton, was forcefully entered and the premises were extensively searched. Nothing appears to have been stolen, police said. Quote 0109.

The next day, a farm in Main Road Yapton was entered and two vintage French milk churns were stolen. Quote 0028.