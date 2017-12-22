Search

Chichester and Arun police chief thanks team on final day

Ch Insp Justin Burtenshaw, pictured with young Danny Herbert from Bognor
Arun and Chichester’s most senior policeman, Justin Burtenshaw, has paid tribute to his ‘brilliant team’ on his final day at Sussex Police.

Chief inspector Burtenshaw tweeted: “My last shift today as district commander of @_ArunPolice And @Chichester_Pol.

“I have been fortunate to lead such a brilliant team and the past four years have been great fun.

“Thanks to the team for my cards and presents.

“Couple of Christmas duties and then on to @GatwickPolice.”

Ch Insp Burtenshaw moved to Chichester in January 2014 after 16 years at Brighton.