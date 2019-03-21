CCTV footage released in hunt for group attempting to steal motorcycle in Worthing

Police have released CCTV footage of a group of individuals attempting to steal a motorcycle in Worthing.
Officers from Adur and Worthing Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the individuals on the footage.
A spokesman said: "This CCTV shows a group of individuals attempting to steal a motor cycle in Thorn Road on March 15.
"If you can identify these persons please call us on 101 quoting reference number 0030 of 15th March. Thank you."
READ MORE: Men urged to talk about mental health after pensioner with ‘desperately broken heart’ took his own life
Bohunt School Worthing incident: Staff and police praised for response after pupil detained