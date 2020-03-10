Cat found beheaded in Bognor Regis

An appeal has been launched after the body of a headless cat was found in Bognor Regis this week.

Yesterday (Monday, March 9) the body of all-black female cat was found without a head and with a broken spine in Felpham Way, an animal welfare charity has said.

Felpham Way. Picture via Google Streetview

The head has not been located.

South Norwood Animal Rescue Liberty (SNARL) is now looking to trace the cat's owner which could prove to be difficult, a spokesman said, due to the cat not being chipped.

Tony Jenkins is the founder of SNARL said the injuries to the animal's body are 'almost identical' to other cat killings over the years.

"In the majority of cases the head remains missing," he said, "it has been hit with something, maybe a baseball bat. There was no blood on the scene."

He added: "We see the same thing and time again. In the last four years there have been 700 possible victims and also hundreds of historical reports and a series of killings in 1998/1999. It's quite possible this person has been operating for over 20 years."

Another cat was found in similar circumstances in the town on March 21 last year.

Mr Jenkins said he does not believe it is the charities role to contact police about the incident at this time.

A post on the SNARL Facebook page thanked the person who found the cat's body and to the vet for their 'kindness and assistance'.

