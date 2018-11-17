Car mounted pavement in Worthing at 2am and collided with two vehicles, before driving off

A car reportedly turned into a Worthing road at 2am last night and collided with two vehicles before driving away.

St Botolph's Road resident Darren Holland said he was awoken early this morning by a 'weird noise' and saw the whole thing.

The driver reportedly drove off down St Botolph's Road

The 27-year-old said: "The first thing I heard was a weird noise so I got up and it was just coming round from the lights at Heene Road.

"It just came out of nowhere.

"I went downstairs and it had gone into St Botolph’s Road.

"On the wrong side of the road it hit a Honda Civic and then a Peugeot.

"It then went past onto the pavement, turned round and drove off down St Botolph’s Road."

Darren went out to look at the damage and his neighbour called the police.

He said officers arrived at the scene about 3.15am.

Sussex Police were unable to immediately confirm the incident or provide further information.

