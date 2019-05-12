Car 'explodes' in Bognor

Police have been asked to investigate after a car caught fire and 'exploded' in Bognor Regis last night.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 11.16pm yesterday (May 11) to reports of a vehicle fire in Longford Road.

When they arrived, the fire was 'well alight', a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The incident was then handed over to police to investigate. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Aiden May, 19, from Selsey had been walking back to a friends house in Bognor Regis when they came across the burning car.

He said: "I was walking home and when it started to catch fire. It got bigger and it exploded. It was quite shocking really."

Aiden said the fire crews put the fire out within five minutes and said they did a 'cracking job'.