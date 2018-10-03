Brighton footballer Gaëtan Bong fined for speeding on the A27

Star Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Gaëtan Bong has been fined for speeding on the A27 in a Land Rover.

Bong was caught driving at exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the road near Shoreham in December last year, the court service confirmed.

He was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court yesterday for the offence, which happened on December 29.

The 30-year-old premier league defender and Cameroon international pleaded guilty to a single offence of speeding, the court service said.

A second charge of failing to identify a driver was withdrawn.

Bong was fined £667 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Bong signed for the Seagulls in 2015 and has made 32 premier league appearances for them.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC were approached for comment.