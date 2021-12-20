Sussex Police said a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, that was due to arrive at Gatwick, landed in a 'remote area of the airport' at 9.20am after an 'apparent bomb threat'.

Emergency services attended and it was 'swiftly established' that the call 'did not relate to a genuine threat', police confirmed.

"Everyone on board left the aircraft and passengers went on their way," a spokesperson added.

"We worked with Gatwick Airport management and with Air Traffic Control to ensure the incident was resolved quickly and safely and there was minimal impact on the normal routine of the airport."

Police said an investigation into the threat is now underway.