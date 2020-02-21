Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious package’ in Brighton – evacuations as Moulsecoomb on lockdown

A bomb squad has been called in this afternoon (Friday) after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered in Brighton.

The A270 Lewes Road was closed earlier and Dewe Road in the Moulsecoomb area remains closed due to the operation, police announced just after 2pm today.

Specialist teams have been called in SUS-200221-155735001

The force wrote on social media, “Following a report of a suspicious package, Dewe Road, the A270 (Lewes Road) and surrounding roads are currently closed.

“A 100m cordon in place for safety. Affected homes and buildings are being evacuated as precaution.”

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative travel routes.

A building at the University of Brighton’s campus in Mouslecoomb is among those which have been evacuated.

Dewe Road in Brighton SUS-200221-155724001

The university said in a statement, “We are following police advice and as a precaution, the adjacent Mithras House building has been evacuated. The rest of Moulsecoomb campus is open as normal.””

The University of Brighton has been evacuated SUS-200221-160041001