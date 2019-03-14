Bognor seafront rape: three suspects due in crown court

Three Chichester workers accused of raping a young woman on Bognor seafront are due to appear in crown court next month.

Madalin-Daniel Nitu, 23; Genghiz Iasear, 27; and Ionel-Mizel Ciocan, 24, all farmworkers, of Groves Farm, Colworth, Chichester, are charged with raping a 19-year-old woman on March 9.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed a hearing for the case was held at Crawley Magistrates Court yesterday and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 12.

All three suspects have been remanded in custody and no pleas have been entered at this stage, a spokesperson for the CPS confirmed.

It follows an appeal by Sussex Police for information into the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 101, quoting Operation Noyes.